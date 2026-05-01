Ankara backs Islamabad’s Middle East peace mediation efforts

ISLAMABAD, MAY 1 /DNA/ – Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, Irfan Neziroğlu, called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The Ambassador conveyed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appreciation and support for Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East region.

DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to advancing lasting peace in the region.

Appreciating the close coordination and regular high-level exchanges, DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to further deepen Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership.