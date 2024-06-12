ANF recovers 1014 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, JUN 12 (DNA) — Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an operation managed to seize a large consignment weighing 1014 kg drugs concealed in Pasni area for smuggling abroad. According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in a successful intelligence-based operation against drug trafficking conducted a raid in the Chor Bandar area adjacent to Makran coastal line and recovered the drugs.

The operation was carried out keeping in mind the activities of a group involved in drug trafficking. Raids are being conducted to arrest the ring leaders of the drug trafficking group namely Liaqat Baloch and Wahid Baloch.

Members of the group are involved in drug smuggling abroad by sea. On receiving the intelligence information, the ANF team conducted a raid in the area and recovered the drugs which were stored in a secret location, he informed.

During the operation, more than one ton drugs and 51,000 narcotic capsules were also recovered.The recovered drugs weighing 1014 kg drugs included 850 kg hashish and 164 kg ice. The spokesman said that ANF is making all-out efforts for a drug free society. — DNA