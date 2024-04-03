ANF continues crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities

ISLAMABAD, APR 03 (DNA) — Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown on drug supply in educational institutions of Twin Cities, seized 2.4 kg hashish from an accused who was a student of BS Computer Science in a local university.

The accused was arrested with drugs near Waheedabad Colony on Lahtrar Road. During investigation, the accused confessed to supplying drugs in different hostels. Drug use and sale in educational institutions are a hindrance to educational attainment and the agency is vigilant and always In the search of those involved in this heinous crime, said the press release.

There are also threats to the future of youth. It is unfortunate that students are involved in drug peddling, said the note adding that the ANF continues its relentless efforts in the fight against drug trafficking.

Stopping the spread of the scourge of drugs is not possible without the cooperation of parents and teachers. In order to maintain the sanctity of the educational institutions, it is necessary for the administration to keep a close watch on the student and residential hostels. In another operation??Against drug trafficking the agency recovered more than 716 kg of drugs and arrested 6 accused.

ANF recovered 745 grams of ice from a passenger going to Doha at Peshawar Airport and 200 grams of cocaine was recovered from the parcel sent to Karachi at the cargo office in Lahore while 150 kg of heroin and 166 kg of morphine were recovered from Chaman 110 kg of heroin and 52 kg of morphine were recovered from Yaro Pishin, 100 kg hashish recovered from RCD Road Lasbela, 70 kg hashish and 6.2 kg opium were recovered from two suspects in Pindi Bhattian, Hafizabad, 50.4 kg hashish was recovered from the accused in North Bypass Karachi, 30 kg hashish was recovered from two suspects near Burhan Interchange Attock and 11 kg hashish recovered from Orakzai. Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act were registered against the arrested accused and investigation wsa started. — DNA