ANF busts Int’l Drug Gang, Frees Innocent Family: Mohsin Naqvi

Lahore: Nine members of an international drug gang, who framed an innocent family by swapping their bag tags at the airport, have been arrested by ANF. Moreover, on the directions of Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi, tireless efforts of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team led to the release and return of 5 members of the innocent family, who were detained in Saudi Arabia.

Interior and Narcotics Control Minister visited the residence of the family and met with them. He was accompanied by DG Anti-Narcotics Force Major General Abdul Mueed. Interior Minister expressed heartfelt sympathy with the affected family and congratulated them on their release and return home.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the pain the family endured is indescribable. The ANF worked day and night to track down the international gang and arrest the real culprits. He also praised the Saudi Government for their cooperation, saying, “I extend special thanks to the Saudi Government.”

Mohsin Naqvi commended the efforts of DG ANF and entire team in securing the release of the innocent family, adding that special awards will be given to the team. He highlighted that the ANF team worked extremely hard to resolve the case, and their efforts are praiseworthy.

The uncle of the affected family, Malik Arshad, thanked Mohsin Naqvi and the ANF team for their efforts. Haroon Ali, a member of the affected family, said that Mohsin Naqvi and DG ANF Major General Abdul Mueed did something that cannot be expressed in words.

It is worth noting that Farhana Akram, a resident of Lahore’s Maraghzar Colony, traveled to Saudi Arabia with her four family members, Haroon Ali, Malik Aziz, Fouzia Aziz, and Zakria Begum, on December 23. The drug mafia swapped Farhana’s bag tag with the help of airport staff. Consequently, Farhana and her family members were detained in Saudi Arabia on December 30.

The ANF investigated the case and arrested a porter after reviewing CCTV footage. The entire gang was exposed, and nine suspects, including the ringleader, were arrested. The ANF provided evidence to Saudi authorities, which led to the release of the innocent family.

Regional Director ANF Brigadier Sikandar Hayat, Director Enforcement Brigadier Imran, Director Intelligence Colonel Kamran, and other high-ranking officials were also present on the occasion.