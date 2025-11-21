Analysts say Tejas crash raises serious questions for India’s defence industry

DUBAI, NOV 21: Defence analysts have voiced sharp concerns following the crash of an Indian Air Force HAL Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Airshow, calling the incident a major setback for India’s indigenous combat aircraft programme and its export ambitions.

Analyst Zaighan Khan said the crash highlighted what he views as persistent structural issues within India’s defence production ecosystem. Citing remarks made earlier by India’s air chief, he argued that the country’s defence manufacturing and procurement standards “are not at the level required for producing a frontline fighter aircraft.”

Khan added that, in his assessment, both aircraft quality and pilot preparation for high-risk aerobatic displays may have contributed to the accident.

Khan further claimed that the incident could dampen international interest in the Tejas, a jet India has promoted heavily for export.

“The weaknesses of India’s military system have come into the global spotlight,” he said, repeating long-standing allegations of corruption in segments of India’s defence industry.

Brigadier (R) Masood Khan also described the crash as damaging to India’s aviation credibility, especially given the high-profile nature of the Dubai Airshow, where more than 200 aircraft were on display.

He pointed to images circulating on social media days earlier that appeared to show oil leakage from a Tejas aircraft, raising public questions about build quality. “No corrective action was seen, and the crash became the final nail in the coffin,” he said, arguing that the incident has cast a shadow over India’s self-image as a regional security provider.