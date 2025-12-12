Every year on December 12, the Azerbaijani people solemnly commemorate the anniversary of the passing of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Heydar Aliyev was a great statesman who shaped the modern history of Azerbaijan, becoming a true legend of his time. History remembers him as a unique leader, a strong head of state, a selfless man, and a legendary figure capable of carrying the heavy burden of nation-building.

Throughout his life, Heydar Aliyev devoted his entire life to the progress and prosperity of the people and state of Azerbaijan. Under his leadership, the republic evolved from a backward agrarian region of the former Soviet Union into one of its leading republics during the 1970s and 1980s. This period witnessed rapid economic development, the establishment of hundreds of industrial enterprises, a considerable increase in employment, the expansion of secondary and higher education institutions, and steady social advancement.

The return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to the leadership of the country in June 1993—upon the call of the people—saved the nation from the threat of losing its independence, civil strife, deep political, economic, and social crises, chaos, and anarchy. “By applying the principles of a market economy, creating a free economy, and considering it as the main path, all of this should be directed towards improving the welfare and social status of all layers of the population,” said National Leader Heydar Aliyev, ensuring the revival and development of the national economy on solid foundations, while also shaping the country’s social development strategy. From that time onward, essential measures were implemented to safeguard social welfare.

Major initiatives such as the Contract of the Century, the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline, and numerous other internationally significant projects were founded on the visionary leadership of Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan. These efforts continue to be successfully advanced and expanded by President Ilham Aliyev.

The Constitution of Azerbaijan, adopted through a nationwide referendum in 1995, which was authored by the National Leader, enshrines the provision of human and citizen rights and freedoms, ensuring a decent standard of living for the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the state’s highest goal. It clearly states: “The Azerbaijani state takes care of the welfare of the people and every citizen, their social protection, and ensuring a decent standard of living.”

As a result of the wise, farsighted, and strategic policies of the Great Leader, today’s Azerbaijan stands as one of the fastest-developing countries in the world, distinguished by its rightful place in the global community, its influential position in the international relations system, and as a power center in the South Caucasus region.

Under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan achieved victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, liberating its ancient and historically significant lands from occupation. In doing so, President Ilham Aliyev fulfilled the dream of Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijanis around the world, and today the national flag proudly flies over the liberated territories.

The name and legacy of Heydar Aliyev will forever live in the hearts of the Azerbaijani people and future generations. The chronicle of the life of this excellent man is to be read, studied and promoted, because the life of Heydar Aliyev is the history of Azerbaijan that we are living.