Amna Baloch appointed ambassador to EU and Belgium

ISLAMABAD, APR 02 (DNA) — Senior diplomat Amna Baloch has been appointed as Pakistan’s ambassador to the European Union and Belgium. According to diplomatic sources, Amna Baloch will assume her duties as ambassador next month. The post of Ambassador to the European Union and Belgium was vacant after Dr. Asad Majeed Khan became Foreign Secretary. Amna Baloch is currently the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia and was recently promoted to BPS-22. She assumed charge as the High Commissioner of Pakistan in Malaysia on 19 August 2019. She was born in 1966, received a master’s degree in history and joined the Pakistan Foreign Service in 1991. Amna Baloch served as a Section Officer in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 1992 to 1994 and from January 1998 to June 2002. Moreover, she worked as Deputy Director from March to August 2004 and as Director from March 2005 to August 2010. Between July 2002 to December 2003, she worked as Second Secretary in Copenhagen. She also served as a Counsellor/Minister in Colombo, Sri Lanka from April 2011 to June 2014. Amina Baloch served as Consul General at the Consulate General in Chengdu, China from July 2014 to July 2017. Furthermore, she was on deputation as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office from February 2018 to August 2018 and served as Additional Secretary in the Foreign Minister’s office from September 2018 to June 2019. Diplomat Amina Baloch is married to Zulfiqar Ali Khan and has two daughters.