Amid Gaza crisis a disturbing humanitarian scandal on horizon

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: In the midst of the Gaza crisis, a disturbing scandal has emerged in Pakistan, particularly in Islamabad. Certain unscrupulous individuals are exploiting the tragedy in Gaza for their own selfish gain.

Reports indicate that self-proclaimed ‘muftis’ in Pakistan, some based in Islamabad, have initiated public appeals urging individuals to adopt orphaned children from Gaza. These individuals have even established WhatsApp groups to solicit consent from potential adoptive parents.

Investigations have uncovered that these individuals are not only soliciting money from families interested in adoption but also disappearing once they receive payment. This exploitation of a humanitarian crisis for financial gain is deeply concerning.”

When contacted, the Ambassador of Palestine to Pakistan Ahmed Rabei made it clear that not even a single child had come to Pakistan from Gaza.

‘This is not true. There is no orphaned child from Palestine, and no child will come from Palestine’, the ambassador added.

He reiterated that it’s highly improbable for orphan children to enter Pakistan without the awareness of the Palestine embassy in Islamabad. The ambassador urged Pakistani citizens to remain vigilant against such deceptive tactics and not to succumb to their schemes.

Similar elements similarly took advantage of the situation following the devastating earthquake that struck Pakistan in 2005. Certain individuals and organizations shamelessly established fraudulent charities, purportedly to aid in earthquake relief efforts. However, rather than directing the donations towards assisting the victims, these deceitful entities shamelessly diverted the funds for their personal enrichment.