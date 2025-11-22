American investors explore economic potential of Dakhla

RABAT, NOV 22 /DNA/ – During this mission, the delegation of business people from Great Neck learned about the business climate, developing infrastructure, and prospects for bilateral cooperation in several areas of mutual interest.

This visit is part of the operationalization of the twinning agreement between Dakhla (Morocco) and Great Neck, aimed at developing economic partnerships and strengthening cooperation in a win-win approach.In a statement to the press, American investor Lior Cohen indicated that the mission’s objective is “to develop joint projects and identify new investment opportunities in the region,” emphasizing that the delegation wishes to establish lasting economic relationships with local stakeholders.

For his part, American healthcare investor Edwin Cohen Azarkian indicated that the favorable conditions observed during his first visit to Dakhla, combined with the region’s remarkable economic dynamism, encouraged him to return to examine in greater depth the investment opportunities it offers and identify sectors with strong development potential.

At the same time, the president of the Dakhla Municipal Council, Erragheb Hormatallah, stated that the delegation conducted site visits, including the Dakhla Atlantic port, agricultural operations, aquaculture projects, and several industrial units, noting that these visits allowed the American delegation to witness firsthand the region’s dynamic development.For his part, the director of the Regional Investment Center (CRI), Ahmed Ktir, noted that the American delegation “was impressed by the significant progress made in the region, particularly in terms of infrastructure and investment”.

During this visit, a presentation was given to the members of the American delegation, focusing on the region’s economic strengths, ongoing major projects, and promising investment opportunities in several sectors.The American delegation held meetings with the Wali of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region, the Governor of the Oued Eddahab province, the President of the Dakhla Municipal Council, the Director of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Regional Investment Center (CRI), and the regional president of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM).

During these meetings, emphasis was placed on the prospects for economic cooperation between Dakhla and the city of Great Neck, the investment opportunities offered by the region in various promising sectors, as well as on the efforts made to support investors and strengthen territorial attractiveness.