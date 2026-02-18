American Author John Kiser visits IRS

ISLAMABAD, FEB 18 /DNA/ – John Kiser, distinguished American author, historian, and interfaith advocate, visited the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS), Islamabad, during his recent trip to Pakistan.

During his visit, Mr. Kiser interacted with the Institute’s researchers and scholars, where he shared insights from his extensive intellectual work focusing on moral courage, ethical leadership, and interfaith harmony. He particularly highlighted themes from his acclaimed book Commander of the Faithful, which chronicles the life and legacy of Emir Abdelkader as a model of humanitarian values, spiritual depth, and principled leadership in times of conflict.

Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the Institute, welcomed Mr. Kiser to the Institute. He commended his scholarly contributions and efforts to promote interfaith understanding and mutual respect across cultures. Ambassador Saleem appreciated Mr. Kiser’s work in highlighting shared moral values and underscored the importance of intellectual engagement in fostering global harmony and peaceful coexistence.

The interactive session provided an opportunity for a meaningful exchange of ideas on religious coexistence, ethical traditions in Muslim societies, and the importance of building bridges between civilizations. Mr. Kiser also reflected on the need to challenge prevailing stereotypes and promote a more balanced understanding of Islam and the West through scholarship and dialogue.

The visit concluded with a reaffirmation of the importance of continued dialogue and research collaboration on themes of ethical leadership, regional stability, and inter-civilizational understanding.