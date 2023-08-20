Ambassadors show keen interest in RCCI Health Expo & Summit 2023

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20: Ambassadors of different countries have shown keen interest in the two-day RCCI Health Expo and Summit 2023 at a local Hotel in Islamabad.

Atadjan N. Movlamov Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Turkmenistan, Yerzan Kistafin, Ambassador of Kazakhistan, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Pakistan Ulanbek Totuiaev, Syrian Ambassador Rameez Alraee, Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Becker, among others, visited different stalls and appreciated the products.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Becker in his tweet lauded RCCI efforts for a successful event, Med-Health Expo 2023, showcasing the health sector potential. He also desired for close cooperation in the health sector between the two countries. The official twitter and Facebook account of Kazakhistan embassy in Pakistan also highlighted the visit of ambassador of Kazakhistan, Yerzan Kistafin, at the RCCI Med-Health Expo and Summit 2023.

The major aim of the expo and Summit was to provide a platform to explore export potential and address the key challenges faced by the health and pharmaceutical sectors in Pakistan.

A panel discussion was also organized on the sidelines of the expo where speakers highlighted the export potential of pharmaceuticals in Pakistan given its capabilities in drug manufacturing, a skilled workforce and a growing global demand for affordable medicines. Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry was known for producing high-quality generic medicines at competitive prices and this cost-effectiveness makes Pakistani pharmaceutical products attractive to countries seeking affordable healthcare solutions, they added.

The topics for the panel discussion includes Medical Care and Challenges in the Modern Era, Development of Health Care Equipment in Pakistan, Biological and Vaccine Development in Pakistan, Industry-Academia Linkage & Research in the Healthcare Sector in Pakistan, Health Tourism etc.