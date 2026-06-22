Ambassador Zaidong conveys DPM Dar China’s commendation for Pak’s successful de-escalation efforts

ISLAMABAD, Jun 22: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday received Ambassador of China, Jiang Zaidong who conveyed to him China’s commendation of Pakistan’s successful contribution to de-escalation and reaffirmed China’s steadfast support to Pakistan’s mediation role for durable peace and stability in the region.

The DPM/FM shared the developments related to the high-level talks on the implementation of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. He also recalled his recent visit to Cairo, where he had participated in the R-4 Regional Foreign Ministers’ Meeting alongside the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye to advance collective efforts aimed at facilitating dialogue and peaceful resolution of issues, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Appreciating China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s peace efforts, DPM/FM, Ishaq Dar lauded China’s vital contributions towards the peace process, especially President Xi Jinping’s Four-Point Proposal and China-Pakistan Five Point Initiative.

The two sides stressed the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement and peaceful settlement of all outstanding issues underpinned by dialogue and negotiations.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed the commitment to continued consultations and coordination with China to advance the shared goals of peace, stability and common development, as well as to further deepen the Pakistan–China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.