Ambassador Tirmizi visits Institute of Asian, African Studies at Moscow State University

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15: Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, on Wednesday paid a visit to the Institute of Asian and African Studies of Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU).

During the visit, Ambassador Tirmizi met with Dr. Aleksey Maslov, Director of the Institute. The Ambassador was briefed about the Institute’s prestigious history and its current educational programmes.

The prospects for cooperation, with a specific focus on the development of Pakistan studies and the establishment of student exchange programs between Pakistani and Russian academic institutions were discussed.

Ambassador Tirmizi also met with the students of the Institute of Asian and African Studies and delivered a talk on current developments in the Middle East and Pakistan’s role in mediation between Iran and United States of America.

The session concluded with an interactive question and answer session, where the Ambassador answered quires of students in detail on geopolitics and Pakistan foreign policy.

This visit underscores the commitment of both Pakistan and Russia to strengthening academic ties and fostering a deeper understanding between the next generation of both the countries.