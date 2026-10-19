Ambassador Tirmizi prioritizes visa facilitation, direct flights with Russia

ISLAMABAD, OCT 19: /DNA/ – Discussion focused on practical measures to expand bilateral cooperation and address barriers affecting businesses, students and travel between Pakistan and Russia.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, called for stronger economic, educational and people-to-people ties with Russia during a Special Talk on “Pakistan–Russia Relations” at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) today. He emphasised the need to translate growing political engagement into practical cooperation that supports trade, student mobility and regional connectivity.

On trade and connectivity, Ambassador Tirmizi prioritised visa facilitation, direct flights and arrangements to address banking and payment constraints. He outlined preparations for a bilateral business forum, including advance meetings between companies, and discussed transport links through Iran, Afghanistan and China.

He called for stronger university partnerships, greater student mobility and cooperation in science, engineering and agriculture. He also highlighted Russian language teaching, cultural exchanges and closer engagement between the two countries’ media and creative sectors.

On regional security, he highlighted opportunities for counterterrorism and law enforcement cooperation following the Russian Interior Minister’s recent visit to Pakistan. Ambassador Albert P. Khorev, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Pakistan, reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to help ease Pakistan–Afghanistan tensions. He expressed concern over reports of terrorist infiltration into Pakistan from Afghan territory and the impact of border closures on regional trade.

Ambassador Moin ul Haque, Director General ISSI, highlighted ISSI’s cooperation with Russian think tanks and efforts to expand joint research and academic exchanges.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman, Board of Governors ISSI, noted the growing convergence between Pakistan and Russia, including on counterterrorism.

The event was organised by ISSI’s Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) and brought together diplomats, scholars and researchers for an interactive discussion.