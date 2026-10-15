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Ambassador Tirmizi meets Ishaq Dar

| October 15, 2026

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar  at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The DPM/FM emphasized the need to further expand cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, particularly in trade, investment and connectivity.

He also underscored the importance of sustained follow-up on recent high-level exchanges to build on the positive momentum and advance bilateral cooperation.

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