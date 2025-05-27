Ambassador Stoenescu highlights art’s role in historic preservation at FUI

ISLAMABAD, MAY 27 /DNA/ -The Department of Arts and Media at Foundation University Islamabad (FUI), incollaborationwiththe Embassy of Romania, proudly hosted the Foundation Film Festival 2025, a dynamic celebration of cinematic arts that featured the acclaimed Romanian documentary The King’s War as acenterpiece.

The festival commenced with the arrival of His Excellency Dr. Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan. He was received by professor Dr. Qaiser Ali Malik, Director of Foundation University, School of Science and technology, along with Dr. HinaShahid, Head of the Department of Arts and Media. Renowned artist and former Federal Minister for Culture, Mr. Jamal Shah, also attended as a distinguished guest. Furthermore, ZaildarAhsan Shah, chairman of the Romania-Pakistan Friendship Association participated to the opening ceremony as well.

In her welcome address, Dr. HinaShahid emphasized the crucial role of arts and media in promoting narratives of peace during times of conflict. She highlighted the academic achievements and cultural outreach of the Department of Arts and Media, and announced the submission of 92 films across categories including short films, animated movies, and visual art.

The highlight of the day was a special screening of The King’s War a Romanian historical documentary that delves into the pivotal role played by King Michael I of Romania during World War II.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Dr. Dan Stoenescu reflected on Romania’s complex geopolitical position during the war and its lasting impact on global order. He emphasized the importance of film, art, and theater in preserving national history and promoting dialogue

Ambassador Stoenescu also inaugurated a Romanian cultural exhibition, featuring a seriesofcarefullycuratedcollagesofarchivalimagesandartifactsthatportrayed Romania’s artistic legacy. Theexhibitionofferedstudentsand guestsauniquevisual journey through Romanian history and its post-Communist cultural evolution.

Additionally, the ambassador visited the Indigenous Art Gallery, where the rich diversity of Pakistani cinema and fine arts was showcased by Foundation University’s students and curators. Dr. Stoenescu praised the depth and vibrancy of Pakistani artistic expression and acknowledged its role in strengthening cultural bridges between Romania and Pakistan.

ZaildarAhsan Shah, Chairman of the Romania-Pakistan Friendship Association while speaking to media representatives, shared his remarks on the enduring and exceptional relations between Pakistan and Romania. He emphasized that the two countries enjoy a strong and promising bilateral relationship rooted in mutual respect and shared interests.He noted that the Pakistan-Romania Friendship Association has long been committed to promoting and strengthening ties between the two nations across various sectors including culture, tourism, business, education, and media.

Reflecting on a recent collaborative initiative, ZaildarAhsan Shah stated that the primary objective was to introduce the people of Pakistan to the richness and vibrancy of Romanian culture. He expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ambassador of Romania for his gracious presence, which contributed greatly to the success of the event he remains confident that the Pakistan-Romania Friendship Association will continue to serve as a vital bridge working with even greater success to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.He affirmed that under the Ambassador’s tenure, this partnership is destined to grow stronger, with expanded cooperation in culture, education, tourism, media, and beyond.

The event concluded with an award ceremony, where souvenirs were presented to honored guests and participants in recognition of their contributions to the festival.