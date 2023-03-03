Ambassador Shafqat Ali meets Senator Andrey Denisov
ISLAMABAD, MAR 3 /DNA/ – Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan called on Senator Andrey Denisov Vice Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Federation Council.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations and ideas to enhance parliamentary cooperation & topical issues of regional & international politics.
