Ambassador says Pak-China ties enter investment-led cooperation phase

ISLAMABAD, JUL 21 /DNA/ – Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, has said that Pakistan-China economic relations are entering a more focused phase of investment-led business-to-business cooperation, with sustained efforts underway to translate the two countries’ exceptional political relationship into tangible trade, investment and industrial partnerships. Addressing an interactive session with the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said that over the past two-and-a-half years, the Embassy has worked to complement the strong government-to-government relationship, including CPEC, by accelerating B2B engagement and promoting Chinese investment in Pakistan, particularly through joint ventures.

Ambassador Hashmi who was accompanied by Mr. Ghulam Qadir former trade and investment Counsellor in China said a research-driven strategy has identified 21 China-specific priority sectors for investment cooperation. He said six B2B investment conferences and six investment roadshows have been organized in areas including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, IT and telecom, energy storage, agriculture and food, textiles, leather, surgical and medical equipment and other industries. These initiatives, he disclosed, have generated more than 670 MoUs, around 40 joint ventures, and cumulative commitments exceeding US$22 billion, while the conversion rate of MoUs into agreements or contracts has reached nearly 30 percent. He emphasized that the real objective was not merely signing MoUs but converting them into operational projects, factories, joint ventures and sustainable investments through a structured follow-up mechanism.

Describing China as the “land of opportunity of the 21st century,” the Ambassador urged Pakistani businesses to come forward with well-prepared and bankable projects to attract credible Chinese partners. He said future initiatives would focus on high-potential sectors, including semiconductors, surgical instruments, sports goods and sportswear, while greater emphasis was also being placed on integrating investment with technical and vocational training and demand-driven skills development. Appreciating the initiative for business facilitation desks in Guangzhou and at ICCI in Islamabad, he said these platforms could strengthen investment and trade promotion, provide reliable market information and help resolve business disputes. He assured that the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing and its four consulates would continue extending full facilitation to the business community.

In his welcome address, ICCI President Sardar Tahir Mehmood said China has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin and remains one of its most trusted friends and strategic economic partners. He said CPEC has laid a strong foundation for connectivity, infrastructure development and industrial cooperation, and the time has come to further capitalize on this relationship by expanding private-sector collaboration, joint ventures, technology transfer and value-added production. He emphasized that Pakistan offers significant opportunities to Chinese investors in pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, information technology, renewable energy, minerals, engineering and other promising sectors.

Sardar Tahir Mehmood said ICCI was committed to serving as an effective bridge between the business communities of Pakistan and China and facilitating meaningful B2B linkages. He highlighted ICCI’s initiative to establish a Business Facilitation Desk in Guangzhou, along with a corresponding facilitation mechanism at the Chamber in Islamabad, to provide businesses with market information, investment guidance, partner identification and support in addressing trade-related issues. He expressed confidence that close coordination between ICCI, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions in China and relevant institutions would help transform business leads into concrete investment and trade outcomes.

The event was effectively moderated by ICCI Senior Vice President Tahir Ayub, who emphasized the importance of sustained institutional engagement and regular interaction between the private sectors of the two countries to unlock the full potential of Pakistan-China economic cooperation.

In his vote of thanks, ICCI Vice President Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry reiterated ICCI’s commitment to strengthening Pakistan-China business relations and extending all possible facilitation to Chinese investors and Pakistani entrepreneurs seeking partnerships in China.

An impressive question-and-answer session was also held, during which members of the business community interacted with Ambassador Khalil Hashmi on issues relating to investment opportunities, joint ventures, market access, trade facilitation, dispute resolution and sector-specific cooperation with China.

The session was attended by ICCI former Presidents Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi, Sheikh Aamir Waheed, Executive Members Waseem Chaudhry, Raja Naveed Satti, Zulqurnain Abbasi, Imran Minhas, Ishaq Sial, former SVP Naveed Malik, senior members Israr Mishwani, Sajid Iqbal, and many other.