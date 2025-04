Ambassador Saleem Presents Credentials as Pakistan’s ICAO Representative

OTTAWA: APR 23 (DNA):High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada, Ambassador Muhammad Saleem presented his credentials as Pakistan’s Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to the Organization’s Secretary General, H.E. Mr. Juan Carlos Salazar, in Montreal on April 22, 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Saleem expressed Pakistan’s continued commitment and contribution to the ICAO’s objectives covering safety; air navigation; capacity and efficiency; security and facilitation of international air transport and environmental protection. He highlighted that as member of ICAO Council from 1973 to 2007, Pakistan immensely contributed to the Organisation’s deliberations and policy formulation processes.

Ambassador Saleem sought ICAO’s continued support to the fast-growing aviation sector in Pakistan. The Secretary General appreciated Pakistan’s ongoing collaboration with the ICAO Secretariat and its regional office in Bangkok.