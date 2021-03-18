Main Menu

Ambassador Sajjad meets Belarusian businessmen

| March 18, 2021

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus Sajjad Haider Khan met Mr. Ihar Babko and Mr. Alex, owners of Belarusian firm “Vostochnaya Company Ltd.) and discussed possibilities of importing Pakistani mangoes to Belarus during the coming season.

The company has been involved in import of food products from ASEAN region. They also showed interest in import of Pakistani rice and rock salt products.

