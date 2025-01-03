Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan bids farewell to Igor Sergeenko

MINSK, JAN 3 /DNA/ – Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan, the outgoing Ambassador of Pakistan to Belarus, paid a farewell call on H.E. Igor Sergeenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of Belarus.

During the meeting, H.E. Sergeenko commended Ambassador Khan for his dedicated service over the past four years, acknowledging key diplomatic achievements under his tenure. These included the historic visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Pakistan and the signing of the Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation 2025-2027. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s steadfast support in Belarus’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and lauded the ambassador’s efforts in fostering cultural and humanitarian ties, which have significantly strengthened the foundation for future collaboration between the two nations.

In response, Ambassador Khan expressed his sincere gratitude to the Belarusian government for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure. He conveyed his best wishes for the continued growth and development of Pakistan-Belarus relations in the years ahead.