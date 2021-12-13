Ambassador Sajid Bilal inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at Food Africa

CAIRO /DNA/ – Ambassador Sajid Bilal inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion at “Food Africa” Exhibition at Egypt International Exhibition Center, today. The Trade and Investment Section of the Embassy and companies from Pakistan including Ahmed Foods, Baba Enterprises, Shezan International, Mohammad Hashim Tajir Surma, Durvesh International, Pure Foods Company, RM Salt, Minex International, Vania Foods, RAD International, Ajmair Foods, and BM Confectionary, have put up their stalls at the Pakistan Pavilion. The Pavilion represents an array of flavors and tastes of Pakistan, including indigenous products such as basmati rice, pink salt, spices, honey, pulses, juices, pickles, sauces, herbs, confectionary, and processed foods. Pakistan is among the world’s top exporters of rice and home to 800 million year old salt range that produces the famous pink salt. The food and beverages sector in Pakistan is the second largest industry after textiles, and is a major export earner for the country. Food Africa is the continent’s largest International Trade Exhibition specialized in the Food and Agro industries. The three day event will conclude on 14 December 2021.