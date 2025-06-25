Ambassador Reza Amiri expresses gratitude to Pakistan for its solidarity with Iran

ISLAMABAD, JUN 25 /DNA/ – At this historic and momentous juncture, as the great nation of Iran celebrates a dignified and decisive victory—culminating in the imposition of a just and powerful ceasefire upon the belligerent adversary—His Excellency Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam extended heartfelt appreciation to the government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering support in the face of unjust aggression by the Zionist regime against Iran.

In a statement issued today, Ambassador Moghadam commended Pakistan for standing resolutely and honorably beside Iran, demonstrating profound solidarity during a critical time. He expressed deep gratitude to the leadership and people of Pakistan for their principled and courageous stance.

The Ambassador specifically acknowledged the steadfast support of:

His Excellency Mr. Asif Ali Zardari , President of Pakistan

His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , Prime Minister of Pakistan

General Asim Munir , Chief of the Army Staff

Mr. Ishaq Dar , Deputy Prime Minister

Mr. Khawaja Asif , Minister of Defence

The esteemed members of the National Assembly and Senate

Religious scholars, political parties, and media of Pakistan

Ambassador Moghadam also lauded the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan for its consistent and firm advocacy in support of Iran across various international forums, including the United Nations, the UN Security Council, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Highlighting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations, the Ambassador emphasized that the people and governments of Iran and Pakistan have always stood shoulder to shoulder in solidarity. He affirmed that the Iranian people would never forget this historic expression of brotherhood and support from Pakistan.

“This landmark victory will be etched into the collective memory of the Muslim Ummah as a lasting symbol of pride, strength, self-belief, courage, and the ultimate triumph of truth over falsehood,” stated Ambassador Moghadam.

The Ambassador’s message underscores the enduring bond between Iran and Pakistan, rooted in shared faith, mutual respect, and a commitment to justice in the face of adversity.