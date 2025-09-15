Monday, September 15, 2025
Ambassador Rahim meets Qatar Ambassador to EU

BRUSSELS, Sep 15 (APP/DNA): Ambassador Rahim Hayat Monday called on the Ambassador of Qatar to the EU, Abdulaziz Ahmed Almalki lki to express solidarity with Qatar.

During the meeting, the ambassador reaffirmed  Pakistan’s full solidarity and support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and commitment to deepening fraternal ties and cooperation in all avenues, including at multilateral forums.

