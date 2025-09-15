Ambassador Rahim meets Qatar Ambassador to EU
BRUSSELS, Sep 15 (APP/DNA): Ambassador Rahim Hayat Monday called on the Ambassador of Qatar to the EU, Abdulaziz Ahmed Almalki lki to express solidarity with Qatar.
During the meeting, the ambassador reaffirmed Pakistan’s full solidarity and support for Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and commitment to deepening fraternal ties and cooperation in all avenues, including at multilateral forums.
