Arab ambassadors show solidarity with Palestine

Heads of Arab diplomatic missions in Islamabad pay a solidarity visit to the Embassy of the State of Palestine and praise and appreciate Pakistan’s position

DNA

ISLAMABAD: THE ambassadors of the Arab countries accredited in Islamabad made a solidarity visit to the Embassy of the State of Palestine, in light of the dangerous developments and dangerous humanitarian conditions experienced in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the brutal aggression against the Gaza Strip.

During his welcoming speech, His Excellency the Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Ahmed Rabi, touched on the seriousness and horror of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip due to the Israeli occupation forces continuing to commit war crimes and genocide against Palestinian civilians and their destruction of necessary civilian facilities, especially hospitals. He provided an explanation of what is happening in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem.

At the end of his speech, he explained that the entire population of the Gaza Strip has been living for weeks without electricity, water, gas, oil, or health supplies after the tightening of the Israeli siege, amid a shameful international deficit. The occupation forces only allowed a small number of trucks to enter over the course of a week, out of huge humanitarian supplies donated by Arab and Islamic countries and some other countries.

For their part, the Arab ambassadors thanked His Excellency Ambassador Rabii for the briefing, and expressed their absolute and unconditional solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of the war, genocide, and crimes against humanity they are facing.

In their interventions, they also stressed the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence and to build their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the decisions of the United Nations.

The Arab ambassadors praised and appreciated Pakistan’s honorable position in supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people in all international forums. Appreciating the official position expressed by His Excellency the President of the Republic, Mr. Dr. Arif Alvi, His Excellency the Prime Minister, Mr. Anwarul Haq Kakar, his government and ministers, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Jalil Abbasi and his ministry, and Pakistan’s ambassadors to various countries and the United Nations.

The Arab ambassadors appreciated and praised the statement and press statement issued by the Army Commander, General Assem Mounir

As well as the Pakistani Parliament, all political parties, political and partisan forces, and civil society organizations, they also thanked Pakistan for organizing and sending humanitarian aid by plane via Egypt to Gaza

.