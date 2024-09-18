Ambassador praises Ikebana, Bonsai enthusiasts for strengthening Japan-Pakistan ties

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 18 (DNA) – WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on 18th September 2024, conferred the “Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations” to Ms. SHIRAI Mariko, Lahore Sogetsu Study Group and Lahore Bonsai Society at the ceremony held at his Official Residence in Islamabad.

The Japanese Ambassador’s Commendations are awarded to persons or organisations to commend their significant contributions or distinct service in accordance with the work of the Embassy of Japan.

Ms. SHIRAI Mariko, General Manager of the Cox & Kings Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd., has played a role as the point of contact for Japanese travelers in Pakistan for many years. Ambassador WADA, speaking on the occasion, praised her active contributions to the Japanese community in Islamabad and thanked her for building bridges between the two cultures and supporting the important work of the Embassy.

Lahore Sogetsu Study Group is a cultural organisation of Japanese-style flower arrangement, Ikebana. Ambassador WADA appreciated their voluntary display of Ikebana arts at Japan’s Emperor’s Birthday and Self-Defense Forces Day receptions, and admired their love towards the Japanese culture.

Lahore Bonsai Society is a cultural organisation of Japanese-style potted trees. Ambassador WADA shared his experience and fondness for the art of Bonsai, and hoped for the continuing collaborations with them while thanking their voluntary contributions of Bonsai display to the Japan’s receptions.

Ms. SHIRAI, Ms. Neveen Syed, President Lahore Sogetsu Study Group, and Mr. Mian Umair, President Lahore Bonsai Society, were presented the certificates of commendations as well as the memorial trophies.