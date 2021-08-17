Ambassador of Vietnam meets Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, AUG 17 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Vietnam Nguyen Tien Phong called on the Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi at Parliament House on Tuesday.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi underscored that Pakistan values its relations with Vietnam. “Pakistan and Vietnam can learn a lot from each other’s experiences in the field of trade and economic cooperation.” said Deputy Chairman Senate during his meeting with the Ambassador of Vietnam.

Deputy Chairman Senate acknowledged Vietnam efforts to take steps for economic development. He said that cooperation can also be promoted in textile, agriculture and other fields. Mirza Afridi highlighted that diplomacy at the parliamentary level can take bilateral relations to new heights. He believed that accelerating the exchange of parliamentary delegations will further strengthen bilateral ties.

During the meeting emphasis was laid on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries to further strengthened people to people contact

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi reiterated that Vietnamese investors need to take advantage of Pakistan’s improved business environment. Mirza Muhammad Afridi highlighted that Pakistan is providing visa on arrival facility for citizens of Vietnam.

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi acknowledged that Pakistan appreciates Vietnam’s rapid economic growth. The two countries need to promote cooperation in the fields of tourism and education. Special Economic Zones under CPEC are very important for regional connectivity and development.

Deputy Chairman also emphasized that Vietnamese investors can take advantage of investment opportunities in Balochistan, especially in Gwadar.

While speaking on the Kashmir Issue Deputy Chairman Mirza Afridi said that the international community should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue. The Kashmir issue should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and UN resolutions.

The Deputy Chairman Senate also extended his well wishes to the Government, Parliament and people of Vietnam. The Deputy Chairman Senate assured the Ambassador of all possible cooperation for further strengthening of Pak-Vietnam relations. Nguyen Tien Phong thanked the Deputy Chairman Senate for a warm welcome at the Parliament House. The Deputy Chairman Senate presented a bouquet to the Ambassador of Vietnam.

The Ambassador said that that we are proud of the friendship between Pakistan and Vietnam which spans over 50 years. The ambassador showed pleasure that the Pakistani people are filled with hospitality. He said that the two countries have excellent cooperation at the international level. The ambassador believed that there is scope for further enhancement of trade and economic cooperation. He informed that contacts are being made with various chambers of commerce and business community to promote trade and explore opportunities for multi-dimensional cooperation and linkage.