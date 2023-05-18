AMBASSADOR OF UNITED ARAB EMIRATES CALLS ON AIR CHIEF

dna

18 May, 2023: The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates, H.E. Mr. Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared his vision of modernizing PAF encompassing smart acquisitions from allied countries, upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational & training domains. The Air Chief emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural, and historical bond between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates which is exemplified through the robust bilateral relations. He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in military-to-military cooperation, strategic alliance and the training domain. Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with UAE which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

The Ambassador of UAE lauded the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force especially through indigenization and expressed his admiration for the professionalism of PAF personnel. He also pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral military ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between Chief of the Air Staff and Ambassador of United Arab Emirates is a testament of the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.