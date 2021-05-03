Ambassador of UAE calls on Air Chief

ISLAMABAD, MAY 3 (DNA) – Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office.

The visiting dignitary congratulated the Air Chief on assuming command of the PAF.

He also assured of cooperation and support in all spheres of collaboration between the two countries and their Air Forces.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and UAE have deeprooted religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong cooperation between UAE Air Force and Pakistan Air Force.

Various matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.=DNA

==================