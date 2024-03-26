Ambassador of Türkiye pays a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar
ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Türkiye, Mehmet Pacaci, paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar today. Noting the exemplary Pak-Türkiye relationship, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s commitment to further deepen cooperation between the two brotherly countries across all areas of mutual interest.
