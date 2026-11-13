Ambassador of Türkiye calls on Bilal Azhar Kayani

ISLAMABAD, NOV 13 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, Irfan Nezioğlu, called on Honorable Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, H.E. Bilal Azhar Kayani, in Islamabad today.

The meeting reviewed agenda related to cooperation in trade, investment and energy. Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to the agreed USD 5 billion bilateral trade target and to attracting greater Turkish investments, especially in the Special Economic Zones. He appreciated Türkiye’s strong interest in exploring investment opportunities in Pakistan and expressed the need to leverage the strong political goodwill on both sides to mutually enhance trade volumes.

Honorable Minister of State appreciated the active participation of Turkish companies in the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum 2026, as well the interest of Turkish enterprises in privatization of DISCOs. He underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation across multiple sectors including maritime and ship breaking where significant opportunities exist for mutually beneficial partnerships for the two brotherly countries.

Both sides agreed to renew the efforts on the expansion of Pakistan-Turkiye Trade in Goods agreement and discussed ideas to translate the political goodwill into actionable targets and deliver meaningful results.

Both also agreed to hold further meetings to explore new avenues for strengthening the longstanding strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye.