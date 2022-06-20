Ambassador of Spain calls on air chief
ISLAMABAD, JUN 20 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Spain Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today.
The visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism of PAF personnel and the exceptional progress made by PAF over the years, especially through indigenization.
The Air Chief highlighted that both countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the air forces of the two countries.
Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.
