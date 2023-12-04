Ambassador of Somalia calls on IIUI President

ISLAMABAD, DEC 04 (DNA) — Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim along with the Rector of Somalia National University, Prof. Dr. Hassan Osman Gaal and the Rector of Somalia’s Benadir University Prof. Dr. Mohamed Mohamud Hassan, Monday, called on Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) at his office at New Campus.

During the meeting issues pertaining to mutual interests including promotions of education and enhancement of educational ties between higher education institutions of both countries were discussed.

It was agreed that cooperation from IIUI in various faculties can pave the way for further improvement in Somalian Higher educational Institutions. On this occasion they agreed to strengthen bilateral educational ties between IIUI and Somalian universities.

During the meeting mentioning the auspicious services and significant role of Prof. Dr. Hatahl Homoud Alotaibi, President International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), the Somali Ambassador appreciated the university’s vision of quality education, students centric approach and progress in research.

Somali Ambassador said IIUI is a source of attraction for a large number of students in Somalia. He thanked the IIUI President for taking good care of the Somali students studying at IIUI.

The IIUI President apprised the Ambassador of the university’s history, future plans, vision and recent activities and achievements. He said IIUI is eager to welcome and facilitate more Somali students at IIUI. He opined that IIUI has a diversified cultural environment where a large number of countries are represented by foreign students.

He shared that in the previous 3 years, as a result of the reforms under varsity’s new strategic plan, the university has gained dynamic place in rankings across the world as well as its achievements have doubled. He assured that IIUI will be available to discuss exchange of professionals with Somali universities and it will also help them to hunt best Somali Alumni of IIUI. — DNA