Ambassador of Saudi Arabia calls on the Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (DNA):Amb. Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliky, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud as well as to the Crown Prince & Prime Minister, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. He thanked the Saudi leadership and people for always standing in solidarity with Pakistan through thick and thin.

While sharing Pakistan’s perspective on recent developments in South Asia after the Pahalgam incident, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It had rendered great sacrifices in its counter-terrorism efforts over the years. This was done not only to protect Pakistan but the entire world. He outrightly rejected baseless Indian accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam incident without any evidence and reiterated his call for a transparent and neutral international investigation into the incident.

Highlighting the Government’s complete focus on consolidating the hard-earned economic gains of the past fifteen months, with the support of friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister said it was inconceivable for Pakistan to act in an irresponsible manner to jeopardize its achievements and derail the country from the path of economic progress.

He urged brotherly countries, including Saudi Arabia to impress upon India to de-escalate and defuse tensions. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

The Saudi Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for sharing his views on this important issue and said that Saudi Arabia wanted to work with Pakistan for peace and security in the region.