AMBASSADOR OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN CALLS ON AIR CHIEF

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Mr. Aybek Arif Usmanov, called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. The meeting was focused on areas of mutual interest and regional developments.

During the meeting, Chief of the Air Staff shared his pragmatic policy decisions aimed at modernizing Pakistan Air Force through smart acquisition of niche technologies, upgradation of infrastructure and revitalization of operational & training domains. The Air Chief emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural and historical bond between Pakistan and Uzbekistan which is exemplified through robust bilateral relations. He also reiterated his unwavering commitment to enhancing the existing ties in realms of military-to-military cooperation and training. Highlighting the bond of brotherhood between the two nations, the Air Chief said “Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relationship with Uzbekistan which is based on convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.”

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan expressed his admiration for the exceptional progress made by Pakistan Air Force, particularly in the area of indigenization and lauded the professionalism of PAF personnel. He pledged to play his role in further improving the existing bilateral ties at all levels and expressed his desire to consolidate cooperation in various fields including training, emerging technologies and mutual cooperation in the aviation industry.

The meeting between the Chief of the Air Staff and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan is a testament of the deep-rooted friendship and unwavering commitment between the two nations to work towards a peaceful and stable region.