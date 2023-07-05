Ambassador of Qatar pays farewell call on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, JUL 5 /DNA/ – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Ambassador of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani for a farewell call, at the Prime Minister’s Office today.

The Prime Minister, expressing satisfaction at longstanding brotherly relations between the two countries, appreciated Ambassador Thani’s sterling contribution in further strengthening the fraternal ties. The Prime Minister particularly mentioned the recent visit of the delegation from Qatar Investment Authority as a manifestation of Qatar’s interest in investing in various sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

The Prime Minister noted the enhanced frequency of high-level interactions between the two countries and cooperation in the fields of Food Security, Energy, IT, Mining and Defence. The Prime Minister hoped the two brotherly countries would continue to broaden and deepen the bilateral relationship, mentioning trade and investment in particular.

The Prime Minister wished Ambassador Al-Thani all success in his future assignments. Ambassador Al-Thani thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and warmth, that made his stay in Pakistan truly memorable.

Ambassador Thani arrived in Pakistan in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic in 2020 and will be leaving Pakistan this month upon completion of his diplomatic assignment.