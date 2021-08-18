Ambassador of Philippines calls on Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, AUG 18: Ambassador of Philippines Daniel Ramos Espiritu on Wednesday called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

During meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest including Pakistan-Philippine bilateral relations.

They also discussed the evacuation of more than 100 Philippines citizens stranded in Afghanistan.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Pakistan will extends its all possible assistance in bringing Philippines citizens to Pakistan from Afghanistan.

He said that Pakistan is fulfilling humanitarian and diplomatic responsibilities in view of the changing situation in Afghanistan. He said that visa policy has been relaxed for diplomats, journalists, officials of international organizations and their families.

Interior Minister said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they are being provided visa facility on arrival in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan also allowing special flights and providing security.

Earlier, Philippine Ambassador expressed the desire to evacuate Philippines citizens from Afghanistan as soon possible.