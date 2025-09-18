Ambassador of pakistan to russia awarded medal “for spiritual unity”

MOSCOW: SEPT 18 (DNA): The Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation, Mr. Muhammad Khalid Jamali, was awarded the medal “For Spiritual Unity” during a visit to the Moscow Cathedral Mosque.

The award was presented by Rushan hazrat Abbyasov, First Deputy Chairman of the Russia Muftis Council, in recognition of the Ambassador’s significant contribution to strengthening cultural and religious ties between the two countries and his participation in international programs of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia.

In return, the Ambassador presented the mosque with a work of art by Pakistani calligrapher Shah Abdullah Alami, featuring verses by the Sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah on Tawhid and humanity.

The visit reinforced the fraternal relations between the Muslim communities of Russia and Pakistan.