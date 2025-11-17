Ambassador of Lebanon visits RCCI

ISLAMABAD, NOV 17 /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Lebanon to Pakistan, Abdulaziz Issa, paid an official visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), where he held a detailed meeting with RCCI President Usman Shaukat. Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and members of the Executive Committee were also present.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, with a particular focus on enhancing trade, promoting tourism, and boosting business-to-business linkages.

Key areas of discussion including, Diversification of bilateral trade, leveraging Pakistan’s strengths in textiles, rice, and pharmaceuticals, and opportunities in Lebanon’s agricultural products and tourism services, Promotion of medical and religious tourism between the two countries and Exchange of trade delegations to explore new market opportunities and Visa facilitation to support business and people-to-people connections.

Ambassador Issa noted that Pakistan and Lebanon hold significant potential for expanding bilateral trade and emphasized the need to formalize cooperation through existing frameworks such as the Joint Economic Commission. Both sides also recognized IT, renewable energy, and export-led manufacturing as promising sectors for future collaboration.

RCCI President Usman Shaukat expressed appreciation for the Ambassador’s visit and reaffirmed RCCI’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with Lebanon’s business community.