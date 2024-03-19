Ambassador of Kuwait calls on PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 /DNA/ – Amb. Nassar Abdulrahman Jasser Almutairi, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Pakistan, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif earlier today.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its historic and deep-rooted ties with Kuwait. He thanked the Kuwaiti leadership, including the Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, for the warm wishes and felicitations on his re-election. He expressed the desire to work closely with them to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, with a focus on trade and investment. He also extended an invitation to the Amir of Kuwait to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Prime Minister noted with satisfaction that seven Agreements were signed between the two countries in November 2023, worth US$ 10 billion, relating to diverse areas including food security, technology, hydel power, mining and minerals, water supply and mangrove rehabilitation. He urged concerted efforts by both sides to ensure early implementation of the agreements. In this context, he emphasized the role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) that provides a robust and efficient mechanism to attract foreign investment into Pakistan.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador thanked Pakistan for its support to Kuwait in difficult times. The Ambassador profoundly thanked former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his strong public support to Kuwaits independence and sovereignty during the 1990-91 crisis. He also expressed gratitude for Pakistans support to Kuwait during COVID-19 pandemic. The Ambassador reaffirmed Kuwaits strong commitment to build closer ties with Pakistan.

The Prime Minister appreciated Amb. Almutairis contribution in fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.