Ambassador of Kazakhstan lauds COMSTECH initiatives

ISLAMABAD, AUG 23 /DNA/ – Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan visited COMSTECH secretariat on Monday morning. Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General COMSTECH extended him a very warm welcome.

Both the dignitaries discussed avenues of mutual cooperation in the field of science and technology. They discussed joint new initiatives between universities of the OIC member states to share expertise, extend scholarships, and exchange faculty to enhance cooperation for capacity building in science and technology in OIC member states.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary briefed the Ambassador on current programmes and past achievements of COMSTECH, along with future plans.

The Ambassador appreciated COMSTECH programmes and activities conducted for capacity building of OIC member states. He appreciated the organization of Al-Farabi forum to celebrate his 1150th birthday by COMSTECH and MoU signed between COMSTECH and Turkic Academy to start joint programmes of mutual interest. Joint initiatives in connection with 30-year anniversary of Pak-Kazakh diplomatic relations. He assured full cooperation of his office for initiatives taken by COMSTECH for enhancing mutual cooperation with his country. DNA