Ambassador of Jordan meets Privatization Minister

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP/DNA): Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Pakistan on Tuesday called on Caretaker Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad, to discuss issues of mutual interest and cooperation that came under discussion at length.

The ambassador elaborated upon Jordan’s experience with privatization and the resulting benefits that have accrued to the Jordanian economy, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Privatization.

He explained the supportive policies adopted by Jordan have opened up the country for international investment from across the world.

The minister while citing similarities between the two brotherly countries appreciated the privatisation program of Jordan as a replicable model for Pakistan.

The minister apprised the ambassador on progress in the privatization process in Pakistan.

The potential areas for trade and investment between the two countries were also discussed.

The minister also expressed his gratitude to King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein for his longstanding and continuous support for Pakistan.