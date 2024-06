Ambassador of Jordan calls on President Zardari

ISLAMABAD, JUN 5: /DNA/ – Maen Khreasat, Ambassador of Jordan to Pakistan, met with President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today. The meeting underscored the strong bilateral relations between Jordan and Pakistan.

During the meeting, President Zardari and Ambassador Khreasat exchanged views on various regional and international issues of common concern. They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the longstanding ties between the two nations.