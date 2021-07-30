Friday, July 30, 2021
AMBASSADOR OF JORDAN CALLS ON AIR CHIEF

| July 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, JUL 30 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Kingdom of Jordan Ibrahim Al Madani called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.
Ambassador H.E. Ibrahim Al Madani commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Jordan had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between Royal Jordanian Air Force and Pakistan Air Force. The Air Chief also emphasised upon the significance of further deepening the relations between the both Air Forces.

