Ambassador of Japan meets FM Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, MAR 25 /DNA/ – Ambassador Mitsuhiro Wada of Japan paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar today at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, bilateral relations and collaboration in trade, investment, and export of manpower were discussed.

FM appreciated the longstanding development partnership between Pakistan and Japan. He also stressed the need to further enhance this mutually beneficial relationship in all domains.

The discussions highlighted the commitment of both countries to strengthen cooperation and deepen ties for the prosperity and development of their peoples.