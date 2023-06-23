Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam holds meeting with FM Bilawal
Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam holds meeting with FM Bilawal
ISLAMABAD, JUN 23 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam called on FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.
FM Bilawal congratulated Dr. Moghadam on his appointment as ambassador in Pakistan. Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction at positive trajectory of Pak-Iran relations and emphasized importance of high-level exchanges. DNA
