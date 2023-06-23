Friday, June 23, 2023
Main Menu

Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam holds meeting with FM Bilawal

| June 23, 2023

Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam holds meeting with FM Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, JUN 23 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam called on FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

FM Bilawal congratulated Dr. Moghadam on his appointment as ambassador in Pakistan. Both dignitaries expressed satisfaction at positive trajectory of Pak-Iran relations and emphasized importance of high-level exchanges. DNA

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam holds meeting with FM Bilawal

Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam holds meeting with FM Bilawal ISLAMABAD, JUN 23 /DNA/Read More

US Deputy Chief of Mission concludes the future of women in energy scholar program 

DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 23: The U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer, along with FederalRead More

Comments are Closed