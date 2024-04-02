Ambassador of Iran meets PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, APR 2 /DNA/ – Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghadam called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif today in Islamabad. During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest and explored avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan.

The meeting underscored the importance of fostering cooperation and enhancing ties in various fields for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The visit highlights the continued efforts of Pakistan and Iran to deepen their friendship and promote regional stability and prosperity.