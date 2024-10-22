Ambassador of Iran meets Naval Chief
ISLAMABAD, OCT 22: /DNA/ – The Ambassador of Iran, Reza Amiri Moghadam, called on the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad. During the meeting, avenues for bilateral collaboration and maritime potential were discussed.
