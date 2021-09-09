Ambassador of Iran lauds PAF’s Professionalism

Pakistan and Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds: Air Chief

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Thursday.

During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry.

The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which are manifested through strong ties between Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force and Pakistan Air Force. The Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries.