Ambassador of Iran arrives in Islamabad
DNA
TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD, JUN 7: Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan arrived in Islamabad today morning. Our Heartiest Welcome & Sincere Congratulations at the onset of his diplomatic journey in the brotherly, friendly & neighboring County of Pakistan.
