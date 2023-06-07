Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Main Menu

Ambassador of Iran arrives in Islamabad

| June 7, 2023

DNA

TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD, JUN 7: Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan arrived in Islamabad today morning. Our Heartiest Welcome & Sincere Congratulations at the onset of his diplomatic journey in the brotherly, friendly & neighboring County of Pakistan.

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ambassador of Iran arrives in Islamabad

DNA TEHRAN/ISLAMABAD, JUN 7: Reza Amiri Moghadam, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran toRead More

Pakistan, US sign New Five-Year Bilateral Assistance Agreement

DNA Islamabad, JUN 7: Pakistan and the United States renewed their long-standing bilateral development cooperationRead More

Comments are Closed